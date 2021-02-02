Video
News

TrakMotive Introduces 16 New Driveshaft Assemblies

 

on

TrakMotive has introduced 16 new drive shaft assemblies, providing more than 5 million application opportunities.

TrakMotive said it remains vigilant in the continuous expansion of new applications to maximize sales opportunities and drive steady growth for customers. With the introduction of 16 new numbers, the company’s new drive shaft assembly program has expanded to more than 475 SKUs, covering more than 69 million sales opportunities*. (*VIO Estimated Data)

To learn more, go to: https://www.trakmotive.com/.

