UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2022-2023

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year on its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website. Scholarships from UAF and more than 40 donor organizations are consolidated and easily accessible at AutomotiveScholarships.com .

“By completing a single application, students interested in careers in the automotive aftermarket industry will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they qualify. In fact, this year over one-in-five winners received more than one scholarship,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, trustee and chair of the UAF scholarship committee. “We recently awarded 427 scholarships totaling a record $706,250 for the current academic year and expect to award over 500 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year, so start your application now.”

Interested candidates may apply now through March 31, 2022. To be considered, applicants must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two- or four-year college or university, or an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, collision or heavy-duty vocational program. In addition to technician training, qualified candidates may pursue other career paths including engineering, IT/cybersecurity, sales and marketing, supply chain, accounting, finance and others.