 UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2022-2023
News

UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2022-2023

 

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 school year on its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website. Scholarships from UAF and more than 40 donor organizations are consolidated and easily accessible at AutomotiveScholarships.com

“By completing a single application, students interested in careers in the automotive aftermarket industry will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they qualify. In fact, this year over one-in-five winners received more than one scholarship,” said Danielle Sonnefeld, AAP, trustee and chair of the UAF scholarship committee. “We recently awarded 427 scholarships totaling a record $706,250 for the current academic year and expect to award over 500 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year, so start your application now.”

Interested candidates may apply now through March 31, 2022. To be considered, applicants must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two- or four-year college or university, or an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, collision or heavy-duty vocational program. In addition to technician training, qualified candidates may pursue other career paths including engineering, IT/cybersecurity, sales and marketing, supply chain, accounting, finance and others. 

“Since the aftermarket’s scholarship program was introduced 25 years ago, more than 5,700 students have been awarded scholarships totaling nearly $6 million,” said UAF Chairman Bob Egan, MAAP. “This important program has helped make it possible for deserving young people to become the professionals and future leaders our industry needs to prosper and be competitive.”

For more information or to make a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org.

