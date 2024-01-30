 UAF Auto, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline is March 31

UAF Auto, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline is March 31

By Nadine Battah

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) reminds students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on its Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Hundreds of scholarships, including scholarships for service and repair, engineering, supply chain, finance and IT/cybersecurity fields of study, will be awarded for the 2024-25 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs, according to UAF.

In 2023, 378 scholarships totaling $640,250 were awarded.

The foundation’s AutomotiveScholarshps.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites are streamlined, mobile-ready portals with easy navigation and a simplified online application process for students interested in careers in the motor vehicle aftermarket. By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible.

The websites allow applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated organizations is featured on the websites with links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization with their application.

“The University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s scholarship program has helped countless students get the education and training needed to begin a successful automotive or heavy-duty career,” said Roger McCollum, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We encourage all those who are interested to visit the UAF scholarship websites soon so they have plenty of time to complete and submit their applications by the March 31 deadline.”

