 UAF Kicks Off 2021 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge
UAF Kicks Off 2021 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge

News

UAF Kicks Off 2021 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge

 

on

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has kicked off the 2021 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge to raise funds for scholarships and training programs that strengthen the aftermarket through education. 

“The future of the aftermarket depends on the next generation of automotive professionals, and that makes our mission of funding scholarships and educational programs incredibly important,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We thank all those organizations who took part in last year’s Challenge and invite all industry members to join the list of esteemed organizations that support the AWDA Aftermarket Challenge. Together we can make a real difference.”

Those organizations who participated in last year’s AWDA Aftermarket Challenge together contributed a record $177,775 to UAF to fund programs that help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket workforce. Of note, the program groups doubled their per-meeting donations from previous years; many suppliers upgraded their participation to the platinum, gold and silver levels; and members of the manufacturers’ representative community joined the Challenge. The generosity of these donors helped UAF and its collaborating partners award 427 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year, totaling a record $726,250.

Program Distribution Groups – Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Auto Plus, Automotive Distribution Network, Automotive Parts Services Group, Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association.

Platinum Level Suppliers – DriV, East Penn Manufacturing, Mevotech and Standard Motor Products.

Gold Level Suppliers – Bosch, Brake Parts Inc, Dayco, Dorman, Epicor Software, First Brands Group, Gates Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL and Wells Vehicle Electronics.

Silver Level Suppliers – BBB Industries, Continental Contitech, Hastings Filters, Interstate Batteries, NTN Bearing Corp. of America, Siggins and Winhere Brake Parts.

Bronze Level Suppliers – AMS Automotive, Arnott Inc., Autologue Computer Systems, Cardone Industries, Centric Parts, Continental Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Dash4 Brake Products, DENSO, Dupli-Color/Krylon/VHT, Elite EXTRA, ElringKlinger AG, EnerSys Batteries, FCS Automotive, G.K. Industries, GB Remanufacturing, GCommerce, Global Parts Distributors, Grote Industries, GSP North America, Holstein Parts, IAP/DuraGo, KYB Americas Corp., Lisle Corporation, Lumileds, MAHLE Aftermarket, MotoRad of America, Motorcar Parts of America, NGK Spark Plugs, NSK Corporation, OptiCat, Peterson Manufacturing, Powerstop, PremiumGuard, Schaeffler, Schrader TPMS Solutions, Spectra Premium, The Timken Company, Unity Automotive, Uquality Automotive Products, Valeo, Valvoline, Warren Distribution, Wonh Industries and ZF Aftermarket.

Manufacturers’ Representatives – Bill Murray & Associates, Hirsig-Frazier, Kitchin & Sons, N.A. Williams Company, Pacific Marketing, RPS Marketing, Stan Padover Associates and SRS Marketing.

To support the University of the Aftermarket Foundation by joining the AWDA Aftermarket Challenge, contact UAF Executive Director Jennifer Tio at [email protected].

To learn more about the foundation and its available scholarships, or to make a donation, visit www.uofafoundation.com.

