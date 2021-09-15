UAF Kicks Off 2021 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has kicked off the 2021 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge to raise funds for scholarships and training programs that strengthen the aftermarket through education.

Click Here to Read More

“The future of the aftermarket depends on the next generation of automotive professionals, and that makes our mission of funding scholarships and educational programs incredibly important,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We thank all those organizations who took part in last year’s Challenge and invite all industry members to join the list of esteemed organizations that support the AWDA Aftermarket Challenge. Together we can make a real difference.”

Those organizations who participated in last year’s AWDA Aftermarket Challenge together contributed a record $177,775 to UAF to fund programs that help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket workforce. Of note, the program groups doubled their per-meeting donations from previous years; many suppliers upgraded their participation to the platinum, gold and silver levels; and members of the manufacturers’ representative community joined the Challenge. The generosity of these donors helped UAF and its collaborating partners award 427 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year, totaling a record $726,250.