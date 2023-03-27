UAF Scholarship Deadline This Friday March 31

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) reminds students that this Friday, March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on the Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the websites with links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

Interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206 to receive information, reminders and updates about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship program.

To learn about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.