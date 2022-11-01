 Vehicle Care RockStars Unveiled at AAPEX 2022 
News

Vehicle Care RockStars Unveiled at AAPEX 2022 

 

on

The stage is set for a unique initiative from Babcox Media, in partnership with AAPEX, to shine a spotlight on today’s most dynamic performers across the vehicle care industry individuals who, to put it simply, rock

That’s the premise behind Vehicle Care RockStars, a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves. Babcox Media unveiled the platform with a special announcement and video during the keynote session of the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. 

Vehicle Care RockStars promises to honor today’s vehicle care professionals held in the highest esteem for their accomplishments, leadership, innovations—and other intangibles that distinguish their work in specific industry categories. They’re visionaries and influencers in all the following markets: Aftermarket Distribution & Repair, Tire Dealers & Distributors, Transmission, Collision Repair, Heavy Duty, New Car Dealers, Powersports, Performance, Car Wash, and Tools & Equipment. 

The inaugural class of RockStars will be featured throughout 2023. Honorees will be celebrated, recognized, and profiled in all Babcox Media’s brands and channels including websites, e-newsletters, webinars, podcasts, videocasts, social media platforms and magazines. 

“Let’s bring to center stage the incredible individuals of today who rock their respective vehicle care categories,” said Bill Babcox, CEO of Babcox Media. “We’re excited to debut the Vehicle Care RockStars brand that acknowledges these industry superstars—and allows them to take the bow they so richly deserve.” 

Nominations officially open today for the Class of 2023 Vehicle Care RockStars. The Selection Committee will be led by industry veteran Jay Burkhart and supported by the Babcox Media content team. Burkhart said, “We are excited to recognize RockStars who are moving the needle in today’s marketplace.” 

To nominate a Vehicle Care RockStar, or for additional information, visit: VehicleCareRockstars.com. 

For those about to rock … Babcox Media salutes you! 

