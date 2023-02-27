Voting for TechForce FutureTechs Rock Awards Now Open

The TechForce Foundation has announced that voting is now open for its annual FutureTechs Rock Awards.

Help celebrate the next generation of technicians. Voting for the grand prize is only one week, from Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 3.

Ten finalists have been announced today, who will vie for more than $20,000 in prizes and scholarships. There will be 10 category winners, selected from students enrolled in high-school or post-secondary transportation technician training.

