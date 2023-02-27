 Voting for TechForce FutureTechs Rock Awards Now Open

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

Voting for TechForce FutureTechs Rock Awards Now Open

Ten finalists have been announced today, who will vie for more than $20,000 in prizes and scholarships

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The TechForce Foundation has announced that voting is now open for its annual FutureTechs Rock Awards.

Related Articles

Help celebrate the next generation of technicians. Voting for the grand prize is only one week, from Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 3. 

Ten finalists have been announced today, who will vie for more than $20,000 in prizes and scholarships. There will be 10 category winners, selected from students enrolled in high-school or post-secondary transportation technician training.

To cast your vote, click here.

You May Also Like

Career

Winner Wednesday – Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week's MindGames winners.

Here's the clues...

Our winners are:

• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC• Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, San Angelo, TX• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College of Automotive Technology, New Haven, CT• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ• Pablo Rivera, Platt Tech High School, Milford, CT• Erica Redman, Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, MO• Tyler Mansell, Ogden-Weber Technical College, Ogden, UT• Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
Future Techs Aren’t The Only Ones In Short Supply

Who’s going to teach the next generation of technicians?

By Doug Kaufman
December ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Find Treasure

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

By Doug Kaufman
Register to Attend the Summit Racing Livestream

The power steering diagnostics livestream will take place on Dec. 16 at 1pm EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bonus November Contest Created A Real Mental Workout

Winners might have had to strain your brain but let’s be clear – the muscles are in good shape.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Read The November/December Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

The easy-to-view Summit Racing special edition digital magazine is available to read and download for free.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Giving Thanks For November PopQuiz Entrants

If you answered all of the PopQuiz questions correctly AND your name is listed below, congratulations – you’re a winner!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Power Steering Diagnostics Livestream

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing Equipment experts for a one-hour livestream today at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
B’laster Introduces the November 2022 IOTY Finalist

Joe Hires from Jefferson City Schools in Jefferson City, MO, is the November 2022 candidate.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff