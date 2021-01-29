WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications For 2021

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is committed to financially supporting females who are eager to advance in the collision repair industry through the WIN Scholarship Program. Applications for the 2021 program will be accepted now through March 15, 2021. WIN offers scholarships that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities and enrichment events to qualified applicants. Each scholarship applicant receives a one-year membership to WIN to further support their journey and provide an added sense of community as they chase after their goals.

The program for 2021 will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award. This scholarship is presented to students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership. Recipients also will receive free registration to attend the 2021 WIN Virtual Educational Conference in May.

“WIN understands that the cost of education, or continued education, has the potential to be a hurdle for students,” said Debbie Menz, 2021 co-chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “But with the support of our sponsors and members, WIN is able to offer scholarships and financial assistance to multiple female students each year to help them advance in the collision repair industry.” In 2020 WIN provided scholarships and conference registrations for 11 eligible collision repair students.

Last year’s recipients include:

Melissa Acosta: Tampa, Florida

Taylor Berglund: Beaverton, Oregon

Jamie Frey: Windsor, Colorado

Errin Gill: Mount Dora, Florida

Katheryn Hasty: Topeka, Kansas

Brooke Kline: Winona, Minnesota

Breanna Ramirez: Katy, Texas

Lilian Reed: Kimberly, Idaho

Kristina Tedesco: Ridgebury, Pennsylvania

Nichole Turner: Grand Island, Florida

Elyssa Wilson: Liscomb, Nova Scotia

Scholarship recipients also have the opportunity to be mentored by a member of the WIN board of directors or a 2021 recipient of the Most Influential Women (MIW) award, which will also be presented at the 2021 WIN Virtual Educational Conference.