WyoTech Receives $500K Donation to Fund Scholarships

WyoTech, a diesel and automotive trade school for those seeking diesel, automotive and collision refinishing careers, received a $500,000 donation to its foundation from The Todd Family.

“The Todd Family has always valued education including vocational education,” said Mick Todd. “We see this donation as furthering the development of technicians who will keep our economy moving.”

The Todd family has a long-standing history of community involvement and philanthropy, having made several charitable donations in both Colorado and Wyoming in the name of education. A first-time donor to the WTI Foundation, the Todds are continuing the family legacy of community service through this generous donation.

“These trades are essential to our economy,” Todd said. “They are also high-paying jobs. Many kids have a natural aptitude for these skills and they should be encouraged to follow their dreams and seek out careers where their strengths are best put to use.”