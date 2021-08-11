 WyoTech Receives $500K Donation to Fund Scholarships -
News

WyoTech Receives $500K Donation to Fund Scholarships

 

on

WyoTech, a diesel and automotive trade school for those seeking diesel, automotive and collision refinishing careers, received a $500,000 donation to its foundation from The Todd Family.about:blank

“The Todd Family has always valued education including vocational education,” said Mick Todd. “We see this donation as furthering the development of technicians who will keep our economy moving.”

The Todd family has a long-standing history of community involvement and philanthropy, having made several charitable donations in both Colorado and Wyoming in the name of education. A first-time donor to the WTI Foundation, the Todds are continuing the family legacy of community service through this generous donation.

“These trades are essential to our economy,” Todd said. “They are also high-paying jobs. Many kids have a natural aptitude for these skills and they should be encouraged to follow their dreams and seek out careers where their strengths are best put to use.”

WyoTech was founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. The goal of the school has always been to provide a high-quality education and training programs for students. WyoTech prepares them for success in the diesel and automotive industry, where the demand for qualified technicians is growing steadily.

WyoTech provides one of the best hands-on training experiences in the nation, providing nine-month training programs for diesel and automotive repairs. The WyoTech mechanic program offers seven industry certifications, including ASE certification, to advance students’ knowledge and careers as diesel and automotive service technicians.

