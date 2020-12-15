Yokohama Named Title Sponsor Of 2021 Jeepspeed Race Series

Yokohama Tire has a new off-road racing partner: Jeepspeed. Starting in 2021, Yokohama will be the title sponsor and exclusive tire provider in the Yokohama Tire Jeepspeed Race Series.

Jeepspeed is a class within the Best In The Desert (BITD) racing series. In 2021, Jeepspeed will be featured in all five BITD events, plus the Mint 400. Yokohama’s GEOLANDAR M/T G003 is the spec tire. The 2021 BITD season opener kicks-off Jan. 13-16 at the Bluewater Resort Parker 425 in Parker, Arizona.

“We’re really looking forward to our new partnership with Jeepspeed and the 2021 Yokohama Tire Jeepspeed Race Series,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama Tire’s senior director of product planning and product marketing. “There’s a good reason the Jeepspeed Series keeps getting bigger and bigger every year. It’s a highly competitive desert racing series that’s designed to keep the cost of racing down so more people can try it. We feel it’s an excellent fit for our GEOLANDAR tires.”

“All of us here at Jeepspeed are super-excited to welcome Yokohama Tire to the Jeepspeed family,” said Mike Barnett, Jeepspeed’s president. “Without support from sponsors, we can’t do what we do. Yokohama is looking forward to continuing their deep history in desert racing by partnering with Jeepspeed. Our combined effort will fortify Jeepspeed as a premier series in desert racing.”

Yokohama’s extensive list of 2020 North American-based motorsports activities – both on- and off-road – also includes the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama, the Porsche Sprint Trophy USA West, the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, SCORE, Crandon International Raceway sponsorship, 24 Hours of Lemons, Subaru Motorsports USA partnership, TrophyLite, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 and Yokohama Sonora Rally.