7.1L Twin-Turbo Duramax Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder

The 2022 SEMA Show is in full swing, and like every year, there’s a heap of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, restorers, builders, race teams, and more packed into the Las Vegas Convention Center in an effort to unveil some of the latest offerings in the specialty equipment industry. As always, there’s also a ton of decked-out cars and trucks on the show floor for attendees to drool over. And where there’s show vehicles, there’s bound to be some impressive engines.

We found today’s Diesel of the Week last month, but it’s currently sitting at the DUB Publishing booth #84320 on the SEMA Show floor. Dustin Sterling’s 1972 Chevrolet C10 is a showstopper; the fully steel truck is almost entirely factory restored outside of the panels and cut-down ’07 Chevrolet 2500 4WD chassis.

“This really is a dream truck of mine,” says Dustin Sterling. “I’ve been wanting to build something like this for years and now it’s finally come together.”