BorgWarner Announces Plan to Reduce Supply Chain Emissions

BorgWarner announced it entered into a strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030, a decarbonization software provider, to effectively measure and reduce its supply chain carbon footprint and support its goal of reducing absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25% by 2030.

Through the agreement, BorgWarner will leverage M2030’s extensive expertise in CO2 reduction and unique software to encourage its direct material suppliers to increase their emissions reduction efforts. M2030 will work directly with BorgWarner’s supply base to gather energy usage data related to the manufacturing of products such as electricity, natural gas and more. That data will then be fed into an interactive dashboard where emissions and energy reduction efforts can be tracked. The tool also provides best practice sharing opportunities for pursuing emissions reduction. By utilizing the tool, BorgWarner said it will promote collaboration, accountability and engagement across its supply base on emissions reduction.

“BorgWarner is greatly looking forward to working together with M2030 and utilizing the decarbonization resources the company offers. Reducing our carbon footprint in our supply base is a vital step in creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for all,” said Volker Weng, vice president of BorgWarner Inc. and president and general manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Battery Systems, Environmental Sustainability Lead. “Offering this software to our suppliers enables them to manage, track and reduce their emissions, which in turn enables us to reduce our Scope 3 emissions footprint.”