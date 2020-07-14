Connect with us

News

Call For Photos: Show Us Your Summer Wheels!

 

on

Summer is here and while social distancing has put some of our favorite summer activities on hold, one thing we can still enjoy is hitting the road. Miles driven is starting to once again increase, as are driveway DIY projects. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

So let’s see ‘em! Show us a photo of yourself, your family or colleagues in your favorite summer ride. 

Send your hi-res photos to AMN Editor Amy Antenora to be included in an upcoming AMN People photo gallery. Her email is: [email protected].

AftermarketNews, AMN, is our sister publication.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Call For Photos: Show Us Your Summer Wheels!

on

Bridgestone, Microsoft Create Tire Monitoring System

on

ASCEF Awards 2020 Scholarships To 33 Students

on

Anest Iwata Joins Blazing Trails Scholarship Program
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Call For Photos: Show Us Your Summer Wheels!

Video: VIDEO: Fuel Pump Level Sender Operation

Tools & Products: WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduced 203 New Part Numbers

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: Engine Build: 416 cid Twin-Turbo LT1 Engine
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect