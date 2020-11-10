Connect with us

Dana Expands Victor Reinz Coverage For Import Nameplates

 

With more than 30,000 SKUs globally, Dana continues to expand its aftermarket portfolio of premium sealing products with the addition of more than 1,000 new Victor Reinz part numbers each year, focusing on import nameplate coverage.  

“Coverage for import nameplate vehicles is an important part of the broad, rapidly expanding line of Victor Reinz gaskets for cars, vans, SUVs, and light trucks,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Because Dana sealing technology is the choice of original equipment manufacturers, particularly when it comes to challenging sealing environments, import specialists can be confident in the quality of Victor Reinz gaskets, including those for European and Asian vehicles.”  

The comprehensive Victor Reinz line of premium-quality sealing products includes problem-solving applications to help technicians save time and improve productivity. The Victor Reinz smart global part number system helps customers minimize risk in ordering, and the industry-leading e-commerce platform and global e-catalog, DanaAftermarket.com, provides customers with access to real-time ordering, processing, and product attribute data around the clock.

“To ensure that our North American aftermarket customers receive the support they have come to expect from Dana, we have put an experienced management team and support staff in place to service the Victor Reinz brand,” continued Nunnery. “With 14 distribution centers worldwide and our dedicated aftermarket distribution center in Robinson, Illinois, we can meet the ordering, processing, and shipping needs of Victor Reinz customers quickly and efficiently.”

To learn more about Victor Reinz and its industry-leading gasket technology, contact your Dana sales representative, visit www.victorreinz.com or www.DanaAftermarket.com

