East Penn Launches Power2Recycle Campaign

East Penn Manufacturing has initiated a new environmental campaign titled Power2Recycle, aimed at promoting proper recycling practices, particularly for batteries. The campaign focuses on the collaborative effort between the lead battery industry and the public to foster resource conservation, integrated recycling and carbon reduction technologies.

The company has developed a Power2Recycle webpage to educate the public on the circular economy of lead batteries. The initiative underscores the use of highly recyclable products like lead batteries and encourages their return for proper recycling. It also highlights the industry’s commitment to producing recyclable, sustainable products that contribute to emission reduction, the company said.

A key aspect of this campaign is the emphasis on a collective effort toward a circular economy that benefits everyone. East Penn said its line of transportation batteries have been recognized by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for containing 98% recycled material, the highest UL Recycled Content Validation for batteries globally.