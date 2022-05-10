 Six Short Tracks Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Six Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge

on

Alliance Raises the Stakes with VIP Jackpot Winners

on

Standard Motor Products Releases 138 New Part Numbers

on

AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Understanding EV, Hybrid Wheel Bearings (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding EV, Hybrid Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road: Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC Video
play

Auto Pros on the Road: Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Career: Athena Racing, HPD Expose Females to Motorsports Careers
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes
Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Six Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge

 

on

Advance Auto Parts, the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), has announced the six NASCAR short tracks moving into the final round of fan voting in the second annual Advance My Track Challenge.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The following tracks will be part of the final round of voting, which takes place May 9-13. The track receiving the most votes will win $50,000, to be used for track facility enhancements and community-based programs. 

•            Adams County Speedway (Corning, Iowa) 

•            Alaska Raceway Park (Palmer, Alaska) 

•            Claremont Motorsports Park (Claremont, New Hampshire) 

•            Jennerstown Speedway (Jennerstown, Pennsylvania) 

•            New Smyrna Speedway (New Smyrna Beach, Florida) 

•            Rockford Speedway (Loves Park, Illinois) 

The track finishing with the second-most votes receives $15,000, with the third-place track winning $10,000. Fans can cast their votes up to three times per day on AdvanceMyTrack.com

Advertisement

“The Advance My Track Challenge is about identifying the most passionate race fans in North America,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Through this first voting window, we’ve enjoyed seeing how local fans, communities and drivers have rallied around their NASCAR home tracks to show their support. Our Advance team is proud to play a role in advancing the sport we all love. We look forward to crowning our winning track while continuing to grow the popularity of grassroots racing through this program.”

This year’s Advance My Track Challenge began on April 5 with 21 NASCAR home tracks across the United States and Canada represented in the program’s first round of voting. Fans voted up to three times daily, which concluded May 6. 

Advertisement

The winner of last year’s inaugural Advance My Track Challenge was Berlin Raceway, located just outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan. They put their $50,000 grand prize to use building a new spectator deck in turn two, which will accommodate more than 250 fans. Officials from Berlin Raceway also plan to make improvements to the track’s main concession stand. They also plan on starting a nonprofit that will benefit disadvantaged youth in Western Michigan. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ZF Makes TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads Available for Order

News: ASE Marks June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

News: Autolite Reveals Home Garage Renovation Sweepstakes Winner

News: Massachusetts R2R Court Case Decision Postponed Again

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician