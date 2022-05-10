Six Short Tracks Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge

Advance Auto Parts , the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS), has announced the six NASCAR short tracks moving into the final round of fan voting in the second annual Advance My Track Challenge.

The track finishing with the second-most votes receives $15,000, with the third-place track winning $10,000. Fans can cast their votes up to three times per day on AdvanceMyTrack.com .

The following tracks will be part of the final round of voting, which takes place May 9-13. The track receiving the most votes will win $50,000, to be used for track facility enhancements and community-based programs.

“The Advance My Track Challenge is about identifying the most passionate race fans in North America,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Through this first voting window, we’ve enjoyed seeing how local fans, communities and drivers have rallied around their NASCAR home tracks to show their support. Our Advance team is proud to play a role in advancing the sport we all love. We look forward to crowning our winning track while continuing to grow the popularity of grassroots racing through this program.”

This year’s Advance My Track Challenge began on April 5 with 21 NASCAR home tracks across the United States and Canada represented in the program’s first round of voting. Fans voted up to three times daily, which concluded May 6.