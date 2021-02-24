Professional technicians can now view Snap-on Service Resets and Relearns quick tip videos on its website at http://snapon.com/diagnostics/SRR . Published each month and available free of charge, each episode offers a smart approach to a faster and more comprehensive solution to complete vehicle repairs.

Service Resets and Relearns quick tip video topics include BMW battery replacement, Nissan idle learn, regeneration of the Ram diesel particulate filter (DPF), Range Rover suspension height sensor replacement and reset, and relearn after replacement for Honda crankshaft position sensor and Mercedes-Benz disc brake pads.

Technicians can visit the website to view all of the past episodes as well as sign-up to receive future quick tip videos.

The Snap-on Service Resets and Relearns feature, available for ZEUS, TRITON-D 8 , APOLLO-D 9 , APOLLO-D 8 and VERUS Edge, provides a complete repair picture when it comes to procedures, top repairs and technical service bulletins (TSB). This Snap-on exclusive applies to over 100 component replacements and services, allowing technicians to focus on completing repairs fully, accurately and quickly.

To learn more information about Snap-on, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.