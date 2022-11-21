 Women in Auto Care Leadership Committee Now Accepting Applications
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Women in Auto Care Now Accepting Leadership Applications

on

MEMA Announces Plans to Position Organization for Future

on

Dorman Launches 300+ New Products in November

on

Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Kooler Kleen Product Overview Video
play

Kooler Kleen Product Overview

Training Techniques to Teach Today's Techs Video
play

Training Techniques to Teach Today's Techs

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
Electric Power Steering Evolution

Undercar: Electric Power Steering Evolution
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Women in Auto Care Now Accepting Leadership Applications

 

on

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, is accepting applications for positions on its leadership committee in 2023.

Advertisement

Women in Auto Care provides opportunities, education and career leadership in the auto industry through conferences, networking, scholarships, education, data, awards and more.

The volunteers who comprise the Leadership Committee participate in awarding scholarships, help in planning an annual conference and auction, social media, awards, sponsorship, mentoring and engagement. These positions require a time commitment of 1-2 hours per week and participation in Women in Auto Care Events.  

Each position is for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The deadline to apply is Dec. 16, 2022.

To apply, click here

Interested in volunteering, but not sure about taking on a leadership role?

Help support the community by becoming a Champion! Women in Auto Care Champions have exclusive opportunities to help support our key initiatives through “micro volunteering” efforts. Champions earn insight and exposure to the committee and meet volunteer requirements for certifications, such as ACP.

Advertisement

Find out more and apply to help here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: ADVICS Launches Nine New ADVICS OE Rotor Part Numbers

News: AWDA Aftermarket Challenge Update

News: Standard Motor Products Launches 365 New Numbers

News: WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician