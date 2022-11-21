Women in Auto Care Leadership Committee Now Accepting Applications

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, is accepting applications for positions on its leadership committee in 2023.

Women in Auto Care provides opportunities, education and career leadership in the auto industry through conferences, networking, scholarships, education, data, awards and more.

The volunteers who comprise the Leadership Committee participate in awarding scholarships, help in planning an annual conference and auction, social media, awards, sponsorship, mentoring and engagement. These positions require a time commitment of 1-2 hours per week and participation in Women in Auto Care Events.

Each position is for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The deadline to apply is Dec. 16, 2022.

To apply, click here.

Interested in volunteering, but not sure about taking on a leadership role?



Help support the community by becoming a Champion! Women in Auto Care Champions have exclusive opportunities to help support our key initiatives through “micro volunteering” efforts. Champions earn insight and exposure to the committee and meet volunteer requirements for certifications, such as ACP.