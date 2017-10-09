Raybestos 1953 Chevy Pickup Rendering Revealed

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The rendering of the Raybestos 1953 Chevrolet pickup truck has been unveiled and is available for viewing at raybestosbuild.com. Raybestos has partnered with the legendary Jeff Schwartz and his team at Schwartz Performance to restore this iconic vehicle to its original grandeur.

“We have received so many questions about our newest build project so we are thrilled to share a glimpse of how the Raybestos ’53 Chevy pickup will look when it is complete,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “This is the third time Raybestos and Schwartz Performance have teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind classic. Based on the quality parts and expert workmanship that went into the other vehicles, we know the Raybestos ‘53 Chevy pickup will be a true masterpiece.”

Painted in an elegant metallic red, the fully restored 1953 Chevy truck features an off-the-shelf performance disc brake upgrade package using Raybestos components and Raybestos Truck & Medium Duty specialty disc brake pads. In addition, Schwartz Performance has installed its famous bolt-in “G-Machine” chassis and industry-leading suppliers are providing top-quality parts and equipment for the build.

To follow the progress of the Raybestos ’53 Chevy pickup, including photos and videos of the restoration showcasing top-quality performance components from respected build partners, follow Raybestos on its Facebook and Twitter social media platforms or visit raybestosbuild.com.