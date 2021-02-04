ALI Releases Model Year 2000-’21 Lifting Points Guide

The 2021 edition of Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts from the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) includes OEM lifting points for cars, SUVs, vans and light-duty trucks from model years 2000 through 2021.

Click Here to Read More

ALI annually sponsors an updated lifting points guide as an industry service. Lifting points are showcased in more than 200 undercarriage images.

For the latest edition, 2021 model year vehicles were added, some older images were revised and all other images were reviewed to confirm they match current OEM information.