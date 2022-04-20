ASE Marks June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

Click Here to Read More

This year, APSM will not only serve as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence, but also as a celebration of ASE’s 50 years of service to the transportation industry.

To commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month, ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during June 2022. The logo can be downloaded free of charge by visiting the ASE Tool Kit at www.asetoolkit.com.