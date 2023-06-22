 ASE to Sponsor U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

News

ASE to Sponsor U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

The qualifying round ends on July 31, 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be sponsoring the 2023 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship.

ASE will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Round of 64 in the competition, where the top 64 professional and student techs will test their knowledge with an online multiple-choice quiz with questions provided by ASE. ASE will provide a question bank of 100 questions to be used in the Round of 64 written exam with the questions being drawn from ASE certification exams, professional certificate exams and entry-level certificate exams.

“We are excited to be a part of this prestigious competition that recognizes and rewards the expertise and abilities of automotive service professionals and students,” said ASE president and CEO Tim Zilke. “The U.S. Auto Tech National Championship serves as a way to showcase the professionalism and advanced training of individuals in the transportation industry, including demonstrating the skills of those who are about to enter the workforce. Moreover, the competition offers students nationwide an invaluable opportunity to explore the multitude of exciting career paths available in the transportation industry.”

ASE invites auto technicians to showcase their skills and go head-to-head at the national championship in Tampa, Florida for their chance to win cash prizes and be crowned the 2023 U.S. Auto Tech National Champion.

To learn more information about the competition or how to qualify, visit www.usatnc.com. The qualifying round ends on July 31, 2023.

