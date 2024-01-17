 Eaton Adds Remanufactured Line of Clutches to Its Portfolio

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Eaton Adds Remanufactured Line of Clutches to Its Portfolio

The remanufactured Advantage clutches offer OE specifications at a more affordable price.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

By Madeleine Winer

Related Articles

Eaton recently expanded its Mobility Group’s offerings by adding the Advantage series clutch to its remanufactured product portfolio. Eaton’s initiative in remanufacturing, which includes numerous transmissions and clutches annually, is aimed at maximizing material reuse, thereby reducing landfill waste, saving energy and cutting emissions, the company said.

Tim Bauer, vice president of aftermarket for Eaton’s mobility group, highlighted the sustainable impact of the addition, noting, “By adding our popular North American-made Advantage clutch to our line of remanufactured components, we are offering our customers a more sustainable product that reduces the amount of material going to landfills.”

The remanufactured Advantage clutches, featuring a strap drive intermediate plate design, offers customers the latest original equipment (OE) specifications at a more affordable price. These clutches will be available in seven part numbers, covering a broad range of heavy-duty applications and including both self-adjust and manual adjust models.

Eaton’s remanufacturing process involves recovering product cores from customers across North America and restoring them to like-new performance. This process is integral to Eaton’s goal of maximizing component reuse while maintaining uncompromised performance, the company said. The remanufactured Advantage clutches adhere to the “Manufactured Again” certification process, defined by the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers organization as sustainable and responsible manufacturing. As a member of this organization, Eaton will display the Manufactured Again certification logo on its clutch boxes.

Bauer said Eaton’s remanufactured products come with competitive market warranties and are designed to provide superior performance for aging trucks needing late-life clutch replacement. Support for all factory-remanufactured products is provided by Eaton’s Roadranger sales and service network.

You May Also Like

News

Vehicle Repaired In Joe’s Garage To Be Donated

ASE-certified master technicians guided their teams during show hours, working alongside students.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

For the first time in AAPEX history, distributors, manufacturers, tool and equipment providers and service professionals from around the country worked together in Joe’s Garage to service and repair a vehicle on the show floor during the 2023 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. Now, following the show's conclusion, a newly repaired 2013 Ford Edge will be donated to a Veteran through the Progressive Keys to Progress Veteran Vehicle Giveaway Program.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NAPA Issues Call for the Next Generation of Technicians

During National Apprenticeship Week, NAPA and TechForce Foundation, highlighted their efforts to recruit 1 million new techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

ALI Certified Lift inspectors have inspected more than 1.3 million car lifts.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by Dec. 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Donates $100,000 to TechForce Foundation

Since 2015, Bridgestone has donated more than $450,000 to the TechForce Foundation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

UAF Awards Scholarships for the 2023-24 Academic Year

Those awarded with scholarships will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Eaton Rebrands Vehicle Group & eMobility Businesses

Eaton said its newly formed Mobility Group will help meet the evolving needs of both its ICE and EV customers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BASF Launches Scholarship with TechForce Foundation

Winners will get the chance to walk the SEMA Show, network with BASF staff and vehicle builders and receive a $2,500 scholarship.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Federated Car Care Scholarship Recipients Announced

Ten exceptional students received Federated Car Care scholarships for the 2023-’24 academic year.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff