Eaton Adds Remanufactured Line of Clutches to Its Portfolio

By Madeleine Winer

Eaton recently expanded its Mobility Group’s offerings by adding the Advantage series clutch to its remanufactured product portfolio. Eaton’s initiative in remanufacturing, which includes numerous transmissions and clutches annually, is aimed at maximizing material reuse, thereby reducing landfill waste, saving energy and cutting emissions, the company said.

Tim Bauer, vice president of aftermarket for Eaton’s mobility group, highlighted the sustainable impact of the addition, noting, “By adding our popular North American-made Advantage clutch to our line of remanufactured components, we are offering our customers a more sustainable product that reduces the amount of material going to landfills.”

The remanufactured Advantage clutches, featuring a strap drive intermediate plate design, offers customers the latest original equipment (OE) specifications at a more affordable price. These clutches will be available in seven part numbers, covering a broad range of heavy-duty applications and including both self-adjust and manual adjust models.

Eaton’s remanufacturing process involves recovering product cores from customers across North America and restoring them to like-new performance. This process is integral to Eaton’s goal of maximizing component reuse while maintaining uncompromised performance, the company said. The remanufactured Advantage clutches adhere to the “Manufactured Again” certification process, defined by the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers organization as sustainable and responsible manufacturing. As a member of this organization, Eaton will display the Manufactured Again certification logo on its clutch boxes.

Bauer said Eaton’s remanufactured products come with competitive market warranties and are designed to provide superior performance for aging trucks needing late-life clutch replacement. Support for all factory-remanufactured products is provided by Eaton’s Roadranger sales and service network.