How Many Americans Know How To Change A Tire?

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

A recent survey conducted by Cooper Tires found that the majority of Americans say they can change a tire. With younger generations, especially millennials, buying fewer cars than older generations, the prevalence of basic car skills and the ability to handle road mishaps, such as a flat tire, might appear to be waning. However, Cooper found that almost three-fourths of Americans say they are confident they know how to change a tire.

“Our survey found that 81% of respondents have experienced a flat tire so, unfortunately, this is something that most drivers will face,” said Jessica Egerton, director, brand development, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. “We want all drivers to be prepared for and armed with tire-change know-how and Cooper offers step-by-step instructions on installing a spare tire on your car to get you back on your way until you can reach a mechanic.”

In addition to better understanding Americans’ abilities when it comes to changing a tire, the survey also uncovered interesting links between habits, preferences and tire change know-how.

Key findings include:

People who make (and keep) New Year’s resolutions know how to change a tire

82% of respondents who make New Year’s resolutions know how to change a tire, compared to 67% who don’t make resolutions.

Respondents who “always” or “sometimes” keep their resolutions are very likely to know how to change a tire (92% and 83%, respectively), while those who never keep their resolutions fall back to 72% – roughly the same number as those who don’t make resolutions at all.

There’s no generation gap (or so people say)