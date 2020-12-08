Video
News

Mechanix Wear Partners With DuPont To Expand Glove Technology

 

Mechanix Wear announced that they are an official licensee of DuPont Personal Protection, a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. Through the collaboration, Mechanix Wear becomes a global licensee of DuPont Kevlar, a cut-and heat-resistant technology that meets or exceeds international standards for protection and performance, which will allow the company to improve protection and performance across a range of product lines that serve a wide range of industries. 

“Mechanix Wear is always looking for ways to build upon our best-in-class gloves, and our collaboration with DuPont Personal Protection will allow us to incorporate their innovative fibers in new and inventive ways,” said Michael Hale, CEO at Mechanix Wear. “By combining our technologies and connecting our engineering teams, we’ll be able to improve the quality and durability of Mechanix Wear’s existing gloves as well as develop new products for additional industries, all while providing the best protection on the market.” 

Mechanix Wear’s licensing agreement with DuPont Personal Protection will enable the development of industry-leading products that protect the hands of hardworking men and women around the world in fields such as automotive, construction, welding, manufacturing, military and more. This relationship will also expand the company’s existing product offerings and better equip the company to move into other targeted market segments, including military and industrial.

“We’re dedicated to working with licensees who can take our technology and further its performance and versatility of use,” said David Domnisch, global business leader of DuPont Personal Protection. “Mechanix Wear is unique in the solutions they provide for hand protection and safety. We see our innovative technologies as complementary, and we’re excited to see the new ways they’re able to use our fibers and bring them to market.” 

Visit www.mechanix.com for more information.

