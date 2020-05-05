Nexen Tire Launches #NexenAdventures Sweepstakes

In the wake of the summer heat and improvements to the nation’s COVID-19 situation, some states are beginning to ease stay-at-home restrictions. That means millions of drivers plan to use this opportunity to embark on a well-deserved summer road trip and Nexen Tire wants to make sure everyone is planning accordingly and ensuring their tires are road-trip ready. Road hazards, blowouts, flats and slow leaks can quickly derail a road trip so doing a thorough tire inspection and ensuring proper tire inflation is paramount before hitting the road. If that inspection reveals that tires are needed, Nexen Tire has a full lineup of high-performance, passenger, CUV/SUV / light truck and winter tires to meet everyone’s needs.

Whether consumers prioritize comfort, handling or performance, Nexen Tire offers a variety of different tire solutions for virtually every type of vehicle on the road. Nexen Tire makes finding the right tires for your vehicle easy thanks to its online Tire Finder tool where vehicle owners can find different tire options by simply entering the year, make, model and style of their vehicle. Tire buyers also have the option to browse through the Tire Finder for tires based on the width, tire ratio and rim size. The results generated are based on OEM specifications, and vehicle owners have the option to narrow down those results and find specific tires with key features important to them, such as braking, wear life, fuel efficiency and more. For those interested in performance, comfort and luxury tires, Nexen recommends five of their most popular tire models: N’Fera SUR4G – Extreme ultra high-performance summer tire used for serious performance driving enthusiasts

N’Fera SU1 – Ultra high-performance summer tire optimized for maximum cornering performance in dry- and wet-conditions

N’Fera AU7 – Ultra high-performance all-season tire designed for sports cars, luxury coupes and performance sedans

N’Priz AH8 – Grand Touring all-season tire designed for family sedans. N’Priz is also used as a variety of original equipment

Roadian GTX – CUV/SUV all-season tire that offers excellent mileage and a comfortable ride Since not all roads are paved, Nexen offers high-quality on- and off-road tires like the Roadian AT Pro RA8 and of course the Roadian MTX, the company’s extreme off-road tire. For CUV/SUV drivers that count on versatility and dependability, the Roadian GTX is an excellent choice for virtually any crossover on the market today.

To help consumers get even more excited for summer, Nexen Tire has presented the #NexenAdventures sweepstakes through its social media channels. Nexen wants to hear everyone’s favorite road trip memories, such as trips with family and friends, long drives to pick up car parts or even traveling to events. To enter the sweepstakes, consumers are encouraged to create their own personal Facebook or Instagram post with their favorite road trip memory while using the hashtag #NexenAdventures and Nexen will select two lucky winners to receive a set of Nexen Tires. For official giveaway rules, visit NexenTireUSA.com/NexenAdventures.

