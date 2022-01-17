 The Pronto Network Starts 2022 With ‘Repair America’ Sweeps
The Pronto Network Kicks Off ‘Repair America’ Promo

BBB Industries Releases 45 Remy New Part Numbers

KYB Expands Video Training Series

New Training for Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics Tools
The Pronto Network Kicks Off 'Repair America' Promo

 

The Pronto Network is starting off the new year with its bi-annual Repair America promotion. The 2022 Repair America – Xtreme Ride in Moab package promotion will take place January – February.

Throughout this two-month promotion, repair shops will purchase products from sponsoring manufacturers to earn as many points as possible for the chance to be chosen as a weekly and grand prize winner. The more points earned, the greater the chances of winning prizes. Each week for eight weeks, The Pronto Network headquarters will randomly draw winners, totaling 490.

By the end of the promotion period, 10 lucky grand prize winners will be chosen to receive the 2022 Repair America – Xtreme Ride in Moab trip that will take place in Moab, Utah. The winners and their guests will be treated to an exciting three-day trip that’s guaranteed to be packed with wild entertainment, excellent food, and, of course, fun! Xtreme Ride in Moab winners will go on the ride of their lives on the Xtreme 4×4 Guided Tour. Driving 4×4 rigs, winners will climb up and down obstacles through the rocks of Moab. Winners will also whitewater raft down the Colorado River, tour Arches National Park, and throttle up the Colorado River on a Spin Jet Boat Tour.

