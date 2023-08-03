 Turbocharged 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel

Turbocharged 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

It's always exciting seeing a powerstroke build.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Corey Hurtts’ journey in the diesel world started with a humble service truck powered by a 7.3L Powerstroke engine – little did he know this would be the spark that ignited his passion for welding and fabrication. As he bought and worked on his own 7.3L truck later in life, Corey’s interest in diesel engines grew, and he eventually delved into manufacturing and building performance engines.

We met him this year at the 2023 Ultimate Callout Challenge as we were walking past his business tent, CNC Fabrication. They’ve become synonymous with producing top-quality components for diesel engines – their research and development has led to innovative products that have taken the diesel community by storm.

“We do our own 7.3L injectors,” Hurtts says. “We’ve been doing that for a couple of years now along with some other components: high-pressure oil pumps for the 6.0L and 7.3L platforms, fuel systems, fuel line kits, etc. We have an engine machine shop too, so we do all of our engine machining in-house.”

To show off their know-how, Hurtts and the team put together a competition truck to showcase some of their parts on. “It’s got one of our 4140 tool steel bed plates, Carrillo rods, 450/400 hybrid injectors, and a really huge cam that was in our pull truck before,” he says. “It’s also fire-ringed and delipped.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

3.0 Limited Pro Stock engines are high-performance diesel engines used in truck pulling competitions. These engines are designed to produce massive amounts of power and torque, allowing the truck to pull heavy loads over a short distance.

The 3.0 Limited Pro Stock engine is typically based on a standard 6.7L or 5.9L Cummins diesel engine block, although Duramax engines are also used. The engine block is often sleeved with stronger materials and the crankshaft is also usually upgraded for increased strength; other heavily modified components are tacked on to increase performance even further. The 3.0 Limited Pro Stock engine is also equipped with high-performance pistons, heavy-duty connecting rods, and a custom camshaft. These components are designed to withstand the high stresses generated by the engine’s power output.

