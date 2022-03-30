 Women in Navistar’s Service Network Helping Drive Female Technician Recruitment -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Women in Navistar’s Service Network Helping Drive Female Technician Recruitment

on

PRT Unveils Complete Struts for Nissan Altima 2019-2020

on

Clean Cars 2030 Signed Into Law in Washington State

on

Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program for 2022
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

B'laster Names March 2022 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist Video

B'laster Names March 2022 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist

Learning From Cabin Air Filter Installs (Video) Video
play

Learning From Cabin Air Filter Installs (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

Automotive: Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Automotive: BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

News: Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Women in Navistar’s Service Network Helping Drive Female Technician Recruitment

 

on

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Navistar has highlighted several women within its International Truck and IC Bus service network who are changing the trucking service industry by championing inclusivity and equity.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to the TechForce Foundation, around 2.5% of technicians in the United States are female. Navistar’s TECH EmPOWERment has focused their efforts to engrain diversity, equity and inclusion standards into their recruitment. 

Technician Missy Albin of Taylor and Lloyd Inc. has worked closely with the TECH EmPOWERment program to angle recruitment toward women. 

“Becoming a female ambassador for Navistar’s technician recruitment efforts is amazing and I love knowing that my story could encourage another woman to follow her passion,” said Albin.

Albin, an International Truck and IC Bus master certified technician, has been working in Navistar’s service network since 2009. On top of being a recruitment ambassador, she is working to form a network of International Truck and IC Bus female technicians.

Advertisement

“I want to eventually build an entire network within our dealer network where we can come together as females and support each other,” said Albin. “I have found that people are supportive of this idea and I want to show everyone the positive power women can have in any industry they choose to be part of.”

In addition to female technicians, women work in all areas of Navistar’s dealer network. After serving in the United States Army for seven years as an equipment technician, Navistar helped Cassie Redman transition back to civilian life as a technician at Truck Sales and Service Inc. She later moved into a service advisor position and has commended the dealership for being flexible in allowing her to explore other career options.

Advertisement

“I have had countless positive experiences working closely with technicians and other dealership and service employees over the years,” said Redman. “We learn from each other and have a solid camaraderie regardless of background.”

The TECH EmPOWERment program continues to push DEI recruiting efforts through military and veteran placement programs, and Uptime Academy, a 12 month apprenticeship program sponsored by International truck and IC Bus dealers.

To learn more about Navistar’s DEI recruitment efforts, visit careers.navistar.com. To learn more about TECH EmPOWERment, visit internationaltrucks.com/support/tech-empowerment.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion

News: Automotive Scholarship Applications Accepted Until March 31

News: Federated to Award More ‘Super-Suite’ Prizes

News: CAWA and UAF Issue Reminder About Scholarship Opportunities

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
Tomorrows Technician