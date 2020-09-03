Free ASE Webinar On Light-Duty Diesel Systems

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Sept. 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Light-Duty Diesel Systems and Diagnosis.”

This session, presented by Matt Rieger, area operations training manager for FIAT Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), will cover a quick overview of modern light-duty diesel engine systems and the common components and their functions. The major points of discussion will be on testing common rail diesel fuel systems, emissions systems and basic diesel engine mechanical. This session will also show the best scan tool data to retrieve and the common tests to be performed for root cause analysis of customer concerns on modern light-duty diesel vehicles. This session is scheduled to run longer than one hour due to the amount of material covered.

